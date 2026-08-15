Public property Bill triggers slugfest between Karnataka Congress and BJP

BENGALURU: The state government’s proposed legislation to regulate use of government premises and public property has triggered a fresh political slugfest between the ruling Congress and the opposition BJP, with the latter alleging that the move is aimed at curbing the activities of the RSS.

Thursday’s cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister DK Shivakumar approved the Karnataka Regulation of Use of Government Premises and Public Property Bill, 2026, that seeks to regulate use of government lands, buildings, roads, parks, playgrounds, water bodies and other public property by private individuals, organisations, associations, and societies.

The CM said that the proposed regulations would apply equally to all organisations. “All those who conduct activities should get permission and no party or organisation is targeted,” said Shivakumar.

With the Bill likely to be tabled during the ongoing legislature session, the BJP has indicated that it will oppose the government’s move, linking it to the Congress’s differences with the RSS over the use of public spaces.

BJP state president BY Vijayendra on Friday challenged the government to ban the RSS if it had the courage to do so. He alleged that although the CM and Home Minister Priyank Kharge had not directly named the organisation, the intent behind the government’s move was clear.