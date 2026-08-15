Public property Bill triggers slugfest between Karnataka Congress and BJP

BENGALURU: The state government’s proposed legislation to regulate use of government premises and public property has triggered a fresh political slugfest between the ruling Congress and the opposition BJP, with the latter alleging that the move is aimed at curbing the activities of the RSS.
Thursday’s cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister DK Shivakumar approved the Karnataka Regulation of Use of Government Premises and Public Property Bill, 2026, that seeks to regulate use of government lands, buildings, roads, parks, playgrounds, water bodies and other public property by private individuals, organisations, associations, and societies.
The CM said that the proposed regulations would apply equally to all organisations. “All those who conduct activities should get permission and no party or organisation is targeted,” said Shivakumar.
With the Bill likely to be tabled during the ongoing legislature session, the BJP has indicated that it will oppose the government’s move, linking it to the Congress’s differences with the RSS over the use of public spaces.
BJP state president BY Vijayendra on Friday challenged the government to ban the RSS if it had the courage to do so. He alleged that although the CM and Home Minister Priyank Kharge had not directly named the organisation, the intent behind the government’s move was clear.
He challenged the government to identify any anti-national activity carried out by the RSS. He warned that the BJP would not tolerate any attempt to curtail the RSS activities “through the back door.” He suggested that the Home Department should focus on dealing with activities that threaten national security instead of pursuing what he termed unnecessary political issues.
Earlier, Leader of Opposition R Ashoka accused Kharge of pushing the Bill due to political and personal considerations.
“The RSS has seen many people like him. If he wants to rake up the matter, nothing will move. The government has just one-and-a-half years left in its term. Instead of doing good work, they are engaged in such matters,” he alleged.
Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy alleged that the government was attempting to derive political mileage by targeting an organisation. “Indulging in propaganda against an organisation and planning to take credit by claiming that they have regulated it is wrong,” he said.
Former Home Minister and BJP MLA Araga Jnanendra accused the government of bringing the legislation out of prejudice against the RSS and warned that the BJP would oppose it. Senior BJP MLA V Sunil Kumar said Kharge has a phobia about the RSS.
The government, however, rejected the BJP’s allegations, maintaining that the Bill does not target any particular organisation. Kharge questioned whether the BJP had even read the proposed legislation. “Have they read the Bill? If they have read it, they should convey what their objections are. Let the Bill be introduced and let there be a debate,” he told reporters at Vidhana Soudha.
“This Bill and your unregistered and unregulated organisation have no connection,” he taunted. “My party is older than RSS. I take permission when I’m using public premises. And this Bill and RSS have nothing to do. Why is the BJP jumping so much,” he asked.