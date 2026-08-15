RSS did not protect us from Razakars, Indian Army did: Priyank Kharge rejects Santhosh's claim

Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge on Saturday rejected BJP leader B L Santhosh's claim that RSS workers had protected his family from Razakars during the integration of Hyderabad with India, saying the region's people were protected by Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Jawaharlal Nehru and the Indian Army.

Kharge's remarks came in response to Santhosh's assertion at an 'Akhand Bharat Sankalp Day' programme organised by the Hindu Jagarana Vedike here that RSS workers had confronted Razakars and protected Hindus during Partition.

"The RSS did not come to protect us. The people of our region were protected by Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Patel and the Indian Army. The Indian Army came and protected us," Kharge said at a press conference in Kalaburagi.

Santhosh had claimed that Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge's family faced attacks by Razakars in the Hyderabad state and fled to Gulbarga (now Kalaburagi), and that RSS workers confronted the Razakars.

Addressing Priyank Kharge, he added, "Your family had to flee the village, and your father had to flee with only the clothes he was wearing".

Rejecting the claim, the minister said, "You claimed that you protected the Kharge family. After Partition, so many communal riots erupted. In which communal riot did you protect and help?"

"Yes, our family were victims of communal riots. We were forced to flee from there and come here. At that time, there was no one--no government, nothing. What did you do?" he said.

Kharge questioned Santhosh's claim about the RSS's role in the liberation of Hyderabad, asking, "Who carried out 'Operation Polo'? Was it the RSS? It was carried out by Patel, Nehru and the Army, not by the RSS," Kharge said.

Operation Polo was the code name for the Indian military operation in September 1948 that led to the integration of the princely state of Hyderabad with India.

Kharge also said the region's liberation was being commemorated as Hyderabad Karnataka Liberation Day and rejected the claim that the RSS did it.

"Don't live under the illusion that you helped everyone. RSS did not protect us," he said.

Kharge also alleged that the RSS had contributed to communal tensions rather than protecting people during communal violence.

"After Nathuram Godse, Savarkar's disciple, inspired by RSS ideology, shot Mahatma Gandhi, there were riots in Kolkata and Delhi," he alleged.

"You are an organisation that creates communal riots, not an organisation that comes forward to protect people when communal riots take place," Kharge claimed.