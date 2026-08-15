SSLV booster upgrade clears test

BENGALURU: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Friday announced the successful ground static test of the improved version of the solid booster stage (SS1) of the Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV).
The test was conducted on August 11, 2026, at the static test facility located at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. ISRO said the performance of the motor, based on the test data, was close to the predicted performance.
The static test qualifies the design improvements implemented in the first stage of the SSLV (SS1). The payload capability of the SSLV is estimated to be enhanced by about 100 kg to Low Earth Orbit with the induction of this improved version of SS1.
The design improvements included an enhanced propellant burn rate in two motor segments, an optimised thermal protection system and process improvements in the nozzle subsystem to make it more production-friendly, along with a reduction in mass.
The performance of the solid motor during the test was monitored through instrumentation that measured more than 600 parameters to capture the ignition, ballistics, structural, thermal, dynamic and acoustic performance.
The SSLV was developed by ISRO as a production-friendly, quick-turnaround, launch-on-demand launcher and has completed two successful development flights. The transfer of technology to Indian industry is already underway, and the vehicle is expected to be manufactured in large numbers to provide small satellite launch services to customers.