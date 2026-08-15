SSLV booster upgrade clears test

BENGALURU: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Friday announced the successful ground static test of the improved version of the solid booster stage (SS1) of the Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV).

The test was conducted on August 11, 2026, at the static test facility located at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. ISRO said the performance of the motor, based on the test data, was close to the predicted performance.

The static test qualifies the design improvements implemented in the first stage of the SSLV (SS1). The payload capability of the SSLV is estimated to be enhanced by about 100 kg to Low Earth Orbit with the induction of this improved version of SS1.