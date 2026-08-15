Use NICE land for Bidadi Township, Karnataka Guv tells govt

BENGALURU: Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has sought an Action Taken Report from the state government on cancellation of the Bangalore-Mysore Infrastructure Corridor (BMIC)-NICE project, and recovery of around 6,757 acres of government land allegedly lying unused with Nandi Infrastructure Corridor Enterprise (NICE). The Governor also suggested using the land for the proposed Bidadi Township, to reduce acquisition of private agricultural land and displacement.
The notice, issued to the state government on Thursday, states that of the government land originally granted for the BMIC project, only around 376 acres was actually utilised for the Peripheral Road, Link Road and associated infrastructure. Around 6,757 acres, it says, remains unutilised and may presently be with NICEL/NECEL or other private persons or entities without lawful authority.
The Governor has linked the issue to the proposed Greater Bengaluru Integrated Township (GBIT)-Bidadi project, for which around 7,431 acres across nine villages are reportedly under acquisition.
The notice points out that the land proposed for acquisition supports significant agricultural and allied activities. These include around 5,03,915 fruit-bearing trees, annual milk production of approximately 49,42,047 litres, 8,412 livestock, about 840 acres of cultivable agricultural land and 501 acres of mulberry cultivation supporting hundreds of silk farmers. Social-forestry plantations containing around 12,400 trees are also located in the affected area.
The Governor has suggested that government land recovered from the NICE project could potentially be used for the Bidadi township, thereby reducing the extent of compulsory acquisition of private agricultural land. According to the notice, this could help protect productive agricultural and horticultural resources, reduce displacement and hardship for farming families, recover government property, reduce acquisition-related litigation and public expenditure, and facilitate planned development through optimum use of state-owned land.
The Governor has referred to the Karnataka High Court’s orders dated January 9 and July 29, stating that land in possession of NICE may lawfully be recovered. The notice said the issue raised by the petitioners – Abraham TJ, president, Anti-Corruption and Environmental Forum, on behalf of the farmers – was of “serious concern” and required consideration. The petitions have accordingly been forwarded to the government for examination and necessary action in accordance with law. The government has also been asked to submit an Action Taken Report to the Governor at the earliest.