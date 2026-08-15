Use NICE land for Bidadi Township, Karnataka Guv tells govt

BENGALURU: Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has sought an Action Taken Report from the state government on cancellation of the Bangalore-Mysore Infrastructure Corridor (BMIC)-NICE project, and recovery of around 6,757 acres of government land allegedly lying unused with Nandi Infrastructure Corridor Enterprise (NICE). The Governor also suggested using the land for the proposed Bidadi Township, to reduce acquisition of private agricultural land and displacement.

The notice, issued to the state government on Thursday, states that of the government land originally granted for the BMIC project, only around 376 acres was actually utilised for the Peripheral Road, Link Road and associated infrastructure. Around 6,757 acres, it says, remains unutilised and may presently be with NICEL/NECEL or other private persons or entities without lawful authority.

The Governor has linked the issue to the proposed Greater Bengaluru Integrated Township (GBIT)-Bidadi project, for which around 7,431 acres across nine villages are reportedly under acquisition.

The notice points out that the land proposed for acquisition supports significant agricultural and allied activities. These include around 5,03,915 fruit-bearing trees, annual milk production of approximately 49,42,047 litres, 8,412 livestock, about 840 acres of cultivable agricultural land and 501 acres of mulberry cultivation supporting hundreds of silk farmers. Social-forestry plantations containing around 12,400 trees are also located in the affected area.