Will not use my position against anyone: Karnataka CM D K Shivakumar

BENGALURU: Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Friday said he will not use his position against anyone and will work with all-party leaders in the interest of Karnataka. “All of us must work for the state without hatred towards anyone. In a democracy, the legislature, executive, judiciary and media must work together,” he told the Legislative Assembly after introducing his cabinet colleagues.
Stressing that the state government is ready to work with Union ministers, he appreciated Union Minister Pralhad Joshi’s cooperation on irrigation issues.
Referring to Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy, Shivakumar said the JDS leader holds an important portfolio in the Union government. “If Kumaraswamy can create 25,000 jobs for the people of Karnataka, we will provide land wherever required. Employment for our people is what matters most,” he said.
Shivakumar said his 40 years in politics had taught him valuable lessons. “In power, you can either make friends or enemies. I want to make more friends and help everyone. My position should benefit even the person at the bottom of society,” he said. He also assured the House that the welfare schemes introduced during Siddaramaiah’s tenure would be continued.
Elaborating on his vision for the next 25 years, the CM said, “We must turn Karnataka into a green state and prevent water wastage. We must support the livelihood of every farmer. Horticulture and dairy farming serve as alternate economies for farmers.”
Describing himself as a “chess player, not a football player”, Chief Minister Shivakumar said he knows how to face the 2028 Assembly elections. He said when serving the people, everyone must work together. “No one here is permanent. We may go to the opposition and the opposition may come here. People have elected all of us to protect the state’s interests,’’ he added.