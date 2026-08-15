Will not use my position against anyone: Karnataka CM D K Shivakumar

Shivakumar said his 40 years in politics had taught him valuable lessons. “In power, you can either make friends or enemies. I want to make more friends and help everyone. My position should benefit even the person at the bottom of society,” he said. He also assured the House that the welfare schemes introduced during Siddaramaiah’s tenure would be continued.

Elaborating on his vision for the next 25 years, the CM said, “We must turn Karnataka into a green state and prevent water wastage. We must support the livelihood of every farmer. Horticulture and dairy farming serve as alternate economies for farmers.”

Describing himself as a “chess player, not a football player”, Chief Minister Shivakumar said he knows how to face the 2028 Assembly elections. He said when serving the people, everyone must work together. “No one here is permanent. We may go to the opposition and the opposition may come here. People have elected all of us to protect the state’s interests,’’ he added.