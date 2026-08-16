Congress looks beyond Siddaramaiah as CM Shivakumar gears up for 2028 Karnataka polls

“I am not a football player; I am a chess player and know how to face the 2028 assembly elections.” This is what DK Shivakumar stated earlier this week in his maiden address in the state assembly as chief minister. The distinction the CM was trying to draw was unclear, as both games require a high degree of spatial control and the ability to read opponents’ moves well to outdo them.

While Shivakumar’s competence to lead the party would be put to the test in the polls, the Congress central leadership appears to have already set in motion a plan to change tack and bring the party out of former chief minister Siddaramaiah’s influence. Many developments since the party effected a leadership change in the state in the first week of June suggest that the Grand Old Party is looking beyond the former CM for its 2028 strategy.

Siddaramaiah has been at the centre of Congress’s politics in Karnataka ever since he joined the party in 2006 after exiting the Janata Dal. Shortly after he joined the party, he was made the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly. When Congress came to power in 2013, he outpaced many party veterans, including Mallikarjun Kharge, to become the CM. He repeated the feat in 2023, becoming the CM for the second time.

In the last two decades, he emerged as the party’s tallest mass leader in the state. He carved his own niche by strengthening his AHINDA (Kannada acronym for Minorities, Backward Classes and Dalits) support base. He faced accusations of being an ‘outsider’ in the party and promoting his own coterie. At times, his brand of politics overshadowed the party. He looked formidable vis-a-vis the party high command.