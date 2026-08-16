Eddelu Karnataka flags voter deletions under SIR, calls for movement to protect voting rights

BENGALURU: On the occasion of Independence Day, grassroots campaign Eddelu Karnataka (Wake Up Karnataka) has alleged that large numbers of eligible voters are being removed from electoral rolls under the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise and called for a movement to protect voting rights.

In a statement issued on behalf of the organisation, signatories Tara Rao, J M Veerasangaiah, M Y Kanni and V S Sridhar claimed that around 6 crore voters nationwide have already been removed from the rolls, with another 6 crore reportedly at risk. In Karnataka, they said, more than 1 crore people have reached the deletion stage, including an additional 30 lakh marked as “not mapped” and expected to receive notices.

The group said it had spent six months preparing for the SIR process, including training Booth Level Agents (BLAs), running awareness campaigns and working alongside Booth Level Officers (BLOs) to correct errors in enumeration forms. It said these efforts had prompted special enumeration drives in areas such as Kodagu and Chamarajanagar after media reports highlighted gaps.