Filling vacant posts government’s priority: CM Shivakumar

BENGALURU: Chief Minister DK Shivakumar announced on Saturday that he will soon launch the ‘Chief Minister’s Jobs Mission’, under which vacant posts in government departments will be filled on priority.
He stated this during his maiden Independence Day speech as chief minister at Manekshaw Parade Grounds in Bengaluru. He said the government has already begun the process of filling 72,000 key vacancies, and in the next six months, a notification will be issued to fill the posts.
Targeting the youth and students, Shivakumar said that a new initiative, ‘Yuva Udyoga Setu’, will be launched and a comprehensive digital platform developed to connect youngsters with employment opportunities in the private sector. He also announced ‘Udyoga Nidhi’ to provide incentives to entrepreneurs for creating new employment opportunities.
Govt plans AI training from Class 6 at schools
The ‘Udyoga Nidhi’ scheme is aimed at the 10 most backward districts of the state and will offer Rs 2,500 incentive per month for every new job created for up to two years. “This will create one lakh new jobs,” the CM said.
Under a new initiative, ‘Vidyarthi Sahaya Hastha ‘, students studying in rural government schools from Class 1 to 10 will be provided 7.5% reservation along with the existing 15%. “This will give them access to quality professional higher education like medical and engineering courses,” he said.
He mentioned AI Akshara Abhiyana and Coding Gurukula programmes to introduce artificial intelligence education in schools across the state and equip students to compete globally. “AI education will be introduced in all schools from Class 6.
The government is also working to establish India’s first government-owned AI university in Bengaluru,” he said. To improve the quality of schools and colleges, an expert committee has been constituted to reform the examination system and submit a report in two months.
He said that through his vision of “Yuva Karnataka, Nava Bharat”, a target has been set to take the state’s economy to $3 trillion by 2047.
He said 10,000 Bharat Jodo Yuva Sanghas (clubs) will be set up across Karnataka and each club will receive an annual grant of Rs 10 lakh, for which the government will allocate Rs 1,000 crore.
Addressing concerns of a large section of motorists and their struggle to get insurance claims during difficult times, he said the state government will set up the Karnataka State Motor Vehicle Insurance Corporation. To de-stress and decongest Bengaluru, five Global Technology Centres will be set up in Kalaburagi, Belagavi, Hubballi-Dharwad, Mangaluru and Mysuru under the Beyond Bengaluru initiative, he declared.
Reaching out to farmers, he announced the ‘Mukhyamantri Raitha Chaitanya’ scheme, which will give out real-time data on crops, pests and disease outbreaks. Under the ‘Raitha Mitra’ initiative, small farmers will receive machinery on rent and farmers with three acres or less will get a 50% subsidy on rentals.
Focus on Bengaluru
Focusing on Bengaluru, he announced tree parks on the lines of Lalbagh at Turahalli mini forest, Thottikallu Falls, Nettigere, BM Kaval forest area, Basavanthara and Mandur-Jyothipura on Bengaluru outskirts.
To address the depleting groundwater level, he said seven major water bodies — Hesaraghatta, Bettada Kote, Hoskote, Yele Mallappa Shetty, Bannerghatta, Bagalur, and Byramangala lakes — will be developed.
For effective policing in the city, he said five police commissionerates will be set up and the police network expanded. Anti-rowdy squads will ensure a fear-free environment for Bengalureans, he added.
Key highlights of CM’s speech
Setting up of an advanced manufacturing cluster in Doddaballapur (with Rs 20,000 crore investment commitment and target to create around 1 lakh jobs)
Development of ring roads and mobility grid in every town and city
Bangalore Business Corridor of 117 km to be built. Peripheral Ring Road project launched at a cost of Rs 26,000 crore
The ‘Prajaseva Department’ will be set up to respond to people’s problems. (All district in-charge ministers to hold grievance meetings on the first and third Saturday of every month and MLAs will conduct grievance meetings at the panchayat level)
Launching of the Mekedatu project announced
Rs 16,000 crore to be approved for 112 major water resource projects
Digitisation of property records through the e-khata system
Development of Bengaluru’s major roads at Rs 5,000 crore
Infrastructure projects worth `1.50 lakh crore for Bengaluru