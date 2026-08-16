Filling vacant posts government’s priority: CM Shivakumar

BENGALURU: Chief Minister DK Shivakumar announced on Saturday that he will soon launch the ‘Chief Minister’s Jobs Mission’, under which vacant posts in government departments will be filled on priority.

He stated this during his maiden Independence Day speech as chief minister at Manekshaw Parade Grounds in Bengaluru. He said the government has already begun the process of filling 72,000 key vacancies, and in the next six months, a notification will be issued to fill the posts.

Targeting the youth and students, Shivakumar said that a new initiative, ‘Yuva Udyoga Setu’, will be launched and a comprehensive digital platform developed to connect youngsters with employment opportunities in the private sector. He also announced ‘Udyoga Nidhi’ to provide incentives to entrepreneurs for creating new employment opportunities.

Govt plans AI training from Class 6 at schools

The ‘Udyoga Nidhi’ scheme is aimed at the 10 most backward districts of the state and will offer Rs 2,500 incentive per month for every new job created for up to two years. “This will create one lakh new jobs,” the CM said.

Under a new initiative, ‘Vidyarthi Sahaya Hastha ‘, students studying in rural government schools from Class 1 to 10 will be provided 7.5% reservation along with the existing 15%. “This will give them access to quality professional higher education like medical and engineering courses,” he said.

He mentioned AI Akshara Abhiyana and Coding Gurukula programmes to introduce artificial intelligence education in schools across the state and equip students to compete globally. “AI education will be introduced in all schools from Class 6.

The government is also working to establish India’s first government-owned AI university in Bengaluru,” he said. To improve the quality of schools and colleges, an expert committee has been constituted to reform the examination system and submit a report in two months.