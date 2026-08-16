Karnataka: Families accuse forest personnel of killing three men, dispute poaching claim

MYSURU: Families of the three men killed in an alleged shoot-out with forest personnel in the Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary have disputed the Forest Department’s claim that the trio were habitual poachers, insisting that they were farmers who had gone into the forest area for reasons unrelated to hunting.

Lourde Mary, wife of Anthony, one of the deceased, said her husband had been sleeping in their agricultural land where they were growing maize and guarding the crop against wild animals. “He was taken from the farm land and shot. No one had given permission to shoot them. Even if they had made a mistake, how can they kill them?” she asked. Domina, wife of Kumar, who succumbed to bullet injuries, broke down and asked, “Who gave permission to the forest officers to kill them? Who will take care of my children now?” she asked.

Forest department sources said, a team of seven personnel led by a forest officer Shekhar had entered the forest area after noticing torch lights. The officials allegedly encountered a group at around 5.20 am suspected to be involved in hunting. The officials are also said to have recovered four bags allegedly containing deer meat from the spot. A relative, Ajay Anthony, from Mysuru, also questioned the Forest Department’s version of events and demanded that officials establish the circumstances that led to the alleged encounter. “They were farmers and all three were married and had children. Let the Forest Department show whom they allegedly fired at. Why was an encounter necessary?” he asked.

Sources said the three men suffered bullet injuries to the neck, chest, stomach and other parts of the body. The nature of the injuries has led relatives to allege that the men were deliberately targeted rather than being killed during an exchange of fire.