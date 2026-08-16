Karnataka: Families accuse forest personnel of killing three men, dispute poaching claim

MYSURU: Families of the three men killed in an alleged shoot-out with forest personnel in the Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary have disputed the Forest Department’s claim that the trio were habitual poachers, insisting that they were farmers who had gone into the forest area for reasons unrelated to hunting.
Lourde Mary, wife of Anthony, one of the deceased, said her husband had been sleeping in their agricultural land where they were growing maize and guarding the crop against wild animals. “He was taken from the farm land and shot. No one had given permission to shoot them. Even if they had made a mistake, how can they kill them?” she asked. Domina, wife of Kumar, who succumbed to bullet injuries, broke down and asked, “Who gave permission to the forest officers to kill them? Who will take care of my children now?” she asked.
Forest department sources said, a team of seven personnel led by a forest officer Shekhar had entered the forest area after noticing torch lights. The officials allegedly encountered a group at around 5.20 am suspected to be involved in hunting. The officials are also said to have recovered four bags allegedly containing deer meat from the spot. A relative, Ajay Anthony, from Mysuru, also questioned the Forest Department’s version of events and demanded that officials establish the circumstances that led to the alleged encounter. “They were farmers and all three were married and had children. Let the Forest Department show whom they allegedly fired at. Why was an encounter necessary?” he asked.
Sources said the three men suffered bullet injuries to the neck, chest, stomach and other parts of the body. The nature of the injuries has led relatives to allege that the men were deliberately targeted rather than being killed during an exchange of fire.
However, another person named Mahima Das, managed to escape the scene. His account, according to sources, differs significantly from the Forest Department’s version.
The man has given a statement that they had entered the forest area in search of missing cattle and that they were targeted by forest personnel. The injured man reportedly travelled until he reached an area where his mobile phone received a signal. Sources said he then contacted a person in Pushpapura village, who took him to the village.
The conflicting accounts of why the group was in the forest have added to questions surrounding the incident. The incident occurred near the Thomiyarpalya village area. After the three men were killed, their bodies were reportedly taken to Kollegal General Hospital.
A hospital staff member reportedly informed villagers about the deaths. The bodies were later shifted to Mysuru. Forest Department sources alleged the three men were habitual hunters and had entered the forest to hunt deer, possibly exploiting the Independence Day holiday and weekend demand for venison. Though no cases were registered against the deceased, some family members reportedly had criminal cases and were out on bail.
It was anti-poaching op: Kharge
Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge on Saturday denied that the firing incident involving three persons in Chamarajanagar was an encounter, describing it instead as an anti-poaching operation. Speaking to reporters, Kharge said firing took place during the operation. He added that he does not have complete details of the incident.