Karnataka plans to lay foundation stone for Mekedatu project by next August: Minister Chaluvarayaswamy

MANDYA: Major and Medium Irrigation and District Minister N Chaluvarayaswamy said the state government aims to lay the foundation stone for the Mekedatu project by August next year.

At a press conference in Mandya on Saturday, the minister made key announcements on the state’s irrigation projects and the Cauvery water dispute.

Chaluvarayaswamy said work on the Mekedatu project was expedited immediately after he assumed charge as irrigation minister. The Detailed Project Report (DPR) has once again been submitted to the Centre for approval.

He said around 12,500 acres of land would be required for the project, while nearly 20,000 acres has been identified. Suitable land has been identified in place of forest land, he said, adding that efforts were being made to implement the project while protecting forest areas.

“The government has taken this decision in the interest of the people. The Mekedatu project will provide a permanent solution to the Cauvery water dispute,” he said. The minister said technical and legal teams would expedite work on the project. Two irrigation officials have also been stationed in Delhi to follow-up on the matter with the Centre on a daily basis.

‘No water released to Tamil Nadu from KRS’

Clarifying reports regarding the release of water from the KRS reservoir to Tamil Nadu, Chaluvarayaswamy said no water was released to the neighbouring state from KRS. “Water should have been released to Tamil Nadu from June itself.