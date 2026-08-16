Three alleged poachers killed in shootout inside Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary in Karnataka

MYSURU: Tension gripped Hanur in Chamarajanagar district after three men were killed inside the Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary on Saturday morning.

The incident occurred in the Holemuridatti forest area near Shagya in Hanur taluk in the early hours of Saturday. The deceased have been identified as Antony Swamy, Peter and Kumar, residents of Thomiyarpalya and neighbouring villages in Hanur taluk. Forest Minister Ramalinga Reddy said there were four men and one escaped. Two died on the spot, while one succumbed to injuries at hospital, he added.

Assistant Conservator of Forests, Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary, Mariswamy said forest personnel received information that a group of men had entered the sanctuary illegally and were allegedly hunting wildlife and butchering the meat inside the forest. When the team rushed to the spot and asked them to surrender, they opened fire, triggering the shootout, he said.

‘Poachers’ opened fire first: Official

The men opened fire at the forest personnel using country-made firearms, following which the forest staff retaliated, the forest department claimed. In the ensuing fire from both sides, the three men sustained bullet injuries and died. One of the forest personnel was also allegedly injured, forest officials added. The bodies of the deceased were shifted to the KR Hospital mortuary in Mysuru for a postmortem. Forest officials are examining the weapons used by the deceased and investigating the animal that was purportedly hunted.