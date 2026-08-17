Karnataka: Coffee Board of India asks growers to register on app

MADIKERI: Coffee Board of India has requested coffee growers to register on the India Coffee App to align with the European Union’s Deforestation Regulation (EUDR). Speaking at a conference, the Board’s Chairman MJ Dinesh confirmed that 45% of India’s total coffee is exported to the European Market.

In the event organised by the Coffee Board in Kudumangalore near Kushalnagar on Saturday, Dinesh said that 29 European coffee-growing countries have come together to implement the EUDR rule with the aim of protecting the environment by keeping global warming in mind.

He detailed that the European Union is a primary importer and re-exporter of all coffee, including the green, roasted and instant varieties and said that 45% of the total coffee exports reach the European market, with 16% being exported only to Italy.

He shared that under EUDR mandates, EU importers must prove their coffee was grown on land that has not undergone deforestation after December 31, 2020. He confirmed that India is currently classified under the EUDR low-risk category and only 1% of Indian coffee exports undergo global quality checks.

“By providing this platform natively, the Coffee Board helps growers bypass private third-party services that charge up to 35 dollars per tonne of exported coffee. Using a government-backed app also protects national agricultural data and security,” he said.

Coffee Board Secretary and CEO Kurma Rao shared the export statistics.

Dr Pradeep Babu, Deputy Director of Research, conducted a lecture and interactive session with local growers and industry stakeholders.