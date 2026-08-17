MLA NY Gopalakrishna: Merge Karnataka's Molakalmuru with Andhra Pradesh or Challakere

CHITRADURGA: Molakalmuru MLA NY Gopalakrishna has sparked a controversy by suggesting that his constituency be merged with either the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh or with Challakere. Gopalakrishna, a seven-time Congress MLA, had openly expressed his displeasure with the party high command after being overlooked for a ministerial berth in Chief Minister DK Shivakumar’s cabinet, despite his seniority.

When Minister T Raghumurthy visited Molakalmuru recently to assess the drought condition, Gopalakrishna appeared to have set aside his differences. Gopalakrishna backed Raghumurthy, saying he should contest the next Assembly election from Molakalmuru and expressed support for Shivakumar.

But he later seemed to have made a U-turn. Inspecting a site for an Ambedkar Bhavan in Molakalmuru, he again voiced his frustration over being denied a ministerial position. He said the constituency is located in so remote a corner that the “big people” in the government do not even notice it. He also complained that the constituency and its MLA are not given due respect. The constituency should be merged with either Andhra Pradesh or Challakere, he added. A video of his remarks went viral.

The MLA said his use of “Andhra Pradesh” was a slip of tongue. “I was speaking on Ballari getting 371J status and was advocating including Molakalmuru under it. I am a proud Kannadiga and the word Andhra Pradesh came out by mistake.”