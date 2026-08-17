Take over BMIC project, Minister Kumaraswamy tells CM DK Shivakumar

BENGALURU: Raising a 31-year-old dispute, Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy wrote a seven-page letter to Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, demanding that the state government immediately take over the Bengaluru-Mysuru Infrastructure Corridor (BMIC) project – popularly known as NICE Road – and halt the “unauthorised toll collection” by the project’s private developer.

Kumaraswamy’s letter follows the July 29, 2026, ruling by a division bench of the Karnataka High Court, which criticised Nandi Infrastructure Corridor Enterprise (NICE), Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB) and the state government, holding all three complicit in irregularities surrounding the project’s execution.

In his letter, Kumaraswamy has made two central demands: that the government immediately stop toll collection, and enact a legislation to formally take over the entire project. He said it is justified by findings from the High Court, Supreme Court, a legislative house panel and cabinet sub-committee.

Responding to the media on Sunday, Shivakumar struck a cautious note, saying he had not yet read the letter but would examine it and consider “what can be done within the framework of the law”.

The NICE Road traces its origins to 1995, when the Janata Dal government headed by HD Deve Gowda, Kumaraswamy’s father, approved a 164-km expressway to link Bengaluru and Mysuru, along with peripheral roads and five satellite townships spread across Bengaluru, Bidadi, Ramanagara and Mandya, with approximately 18,000 acres marked for the venture.