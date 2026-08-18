Activist tenders apology to Upa Lokayukta for fake bribe claim

BENGALURU: An activist from Mandya, Nagannagowda, tendered an unconditional apology before Upa Lokayukta Justice B Veerappa for failing to substantiate the allegations he made that bribes were being collected from government officials and employees of different departments in Mandya and Malavalli, ahead of the arrival of the Upa Lokayukta for hearing cases pending against them.

This apart, a media outlet which reported Nagannagowda’s claim also tendered an unconditional apology before the Upa Lokayukta. Nagannagowda made the claim in a letter in an undated letterhead of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike and Karunada Sevakaru Sanghatane, addressed to the chief secretary.

He alleged that a person in the district administration, a lawyer and lower-rung officials of the Lokayukta are involved in collecting lakhs of rupees from panchayat-level officers to Class-1 officials, with an assurance that they will get either a clean chit or lesser punishment in cases against them. The collection crossed Rs 2crore, he alleged.

Suo motu proceedings were initiated by Justice Veerappa against them in May this year under Section 17 of the Karnataka Lokayukta Act and notice issued to provide proof to substantiate the allegations so he could take action, saying such baseless allegations are likely to damage the reputation of the Lokayukta institution and demoralise its staffers. Accepting the apology with a warning that they shall not repeat such mistakes, Justice Veerappa closed the proceedings.