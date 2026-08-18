Bengaluru police launch RISE drive to curb youth drug abuse

BENGALURU: To curb substance abuse among youth, the Bengaluru City Police, in partnership with youth-focused non-profit 1M1B (One Million for One Billion), launched the 'RISE' campaign on Monday.

The large-scale preventive initiative aims to engage more than five lakh students across 1,200 schools and colleges in the city. Anchored on the theme "Purpose Is My High," the campaign supports the Karnataka's vision of building a drug-free state by 2028, while complementing the existing "Beda Bro" initiative. RISE pivots towards prevention, emotional resilience, and positive lifestyle alternatives, urging youth to channel their energy into sports, music, technology, entrepreneurship, and community service.

As part of the rollout, Rishan Subodh, a Grade 11 student at Inventure Academy and a 1M1B changemaker, was appointed as the RISE Youth Ambassador to lead peer-to-peer engagement across educational institutions. Over the coming months, Bengaluru City Police officers will visit campuses to conduct interactive sessions on substance abuse, peer pressure, and decision-making.