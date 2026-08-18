Five poaching cases recorded in 30 days in Karnataka

HUBBALLI: Three alleged poachers from Telangana were apprehended by locals and the police in Bidar on Monday, days after three persons were shot dead by forest staff during an exchange of fire inside the Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary. The development comes amid questions raised by the families of the three deceased persons over the circumstances surrounding the firing.

The other three cases of poaching were reported from MM Hills Sanctuary, Mariyammana Palya village in Vijayangara and Gundlupet in Chamarajnagar. While one person was arrested in Gundlupet for possessing tiger nails, three were held for poaching wild boar in Vijayanagara. In total, eight people have been arrested in the past month. One of the accused in the MM Hills wild boar poaching case sustained a bullet injury to his right leg after forest personnel opened fire while he was attempting to flee.

This is the fifth poaching attempt and arrest from Karnataka in the past 30 days. Forest officials said that they recovered one male blackbuck carcass and seized two vehicles. The officials said at least three people are absconding.

The increased demand for wild meat in the state and adjoining areas has spurred attempts at wildlife poaching in the state. As per the wildlife experts, the focus of the forest department must change from protection of carnivores to herbivores such as great Indian gaurs, sambar deer and spotted deer, which have become vulnerable to poaching in the past few years.

“Post-Covid, the hunting scenario have changed. More than trophy hunting, the hunting gangs and individuals are looking at gaurs and deer for meat. Killing of an adult gaur can fetch up to 5,400 kilos of meat, which is sold anywhere between Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,000 per kg.