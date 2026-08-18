Karnataka Assembly adjourned twice as BJP seeks Nagendra’s resignation over Valmiki scam

BENGALURU: The Legislative Assembly on Monday witnessed pandemonium as Opposition BJP legislators, with the backing of JDS members, staged protests demanding the resignation of Planning and Statistics Minister B Nagendra over the alleged multi-crore Maharshi Valmiki Development Corporation scam.

Deputy Chief Minister Dr G Parameshwara suggested that Opposition parties question Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot as he had administered the oath of secrecy as minister to Nagendra. “The governor is the constitutional head who administered the oath; if he (Nagendra) was guilty how come the governor did it?” he said.

Even as Speaker G S Patil held a reconciliatory meeting with Parameshwara and Opposition members led by LoP R Ashoka, the BJP continued to protest resulting in the proceedings being adjourned twice.

After the proceedings resumed, Ashoka said the CBI had filed three chargesheets and the ED one against Nagendra and until he resigns they, will not join the discussion.

“Siddaramaiah, when he was CM, had admitted that it was not Rs 187 crore but Rs 89 crore that was diverted,” he said.

The BJP MLAs shouted slogans like “where did the looted money go? it’s gone to Rahul Gandhi’s home ... Sonia Gandhi’s home ... ministerial berths were sold...” They demanded that Nagendra should be dismissed from the cabinet.

Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda suggested that the Opposition give a notice and debate the issue.

Amid the din, the speaker continued with the house proceedings with the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (Amendment) Bill, 2018, being withdrawn. The question hour also resumed with Parameshwara replying to ruling Congress legislators. The audit reports of several departments were also tabled and passed.

The 40th report (2025-26) of the Assembly Committee on Local Bodies and Panchayati Raj was also approved. After tabling the questions for the calling attention motion, the speaker adjourned the business to Tuesday.