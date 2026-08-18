Karnataka BJP hopes to cash in with Nagaraj as national V-P

HUBBALLI: The appointment of Rajya Sabha member from Karnataka Prof M Nagaraj as BJP national vice-president has been welcomed by party leaders in Hubballi and Dharwad. According to the leaders, the party leadership has decided elevate a member of the Kuruba community to the national team considering the organisational skills of Nagaraj.

As a prabhari of BJP in Hubballi and Dharwad, Nagaraj has been instrumental in pulling OBC voters towards the BJP. With strong Kuruba presence missing in state politics after the stepping down of Siddaramaiah as chief minister, the BJP plans to capture the votes of the strong community in the state.

Aravind Bellad, MLA of Hubballi Dharwad West and Deputy Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly, said it’s good news for Karnataka and the BJP will immensely benefit by the appointment of Nagaraj.

“He is a man of organisation and held many posts in the state before becoming the national vice-president. The state BJP will immensely benefit from his appointment. The state had made a committee under Nagaraj to build 39 party offices in Karnataka in all districts. Nagaraj did the work very well,” Bellad said.

Hubballi Central MLA Mahesh Tenginkai said it’s a double dhamaka for Hubballi as Nagaraj was appointed as Rajya Sabha member and now he has become the party’s national vice president. “I have been associated with Nagaraj for the last two deceads. We held party positions together in Hubballi and Dharwad. He has done a great job as Vibhag Prabhari of Dharwad and his elevation will help BJP get votes from the OBC community,” Tenginkai said.

Nagaraj worked as a professor for several years before entering politics. He has been associated with the RSS and ABVP and also served as vice-president of the Karnataka BJP.