Karnataka forest killings trigger uproar in House; Opposition demands judicial probe

BENGALURU: The killing of three suspected poachers in Hanur wildlife range led to an uproar in the Legislative Assembly and Council on Monday, with Opposition members demanding a judicial probe into the circumstances leading to their death. They also demanded compensation of Rs 50 lakh each to the kin of the deceased.
Opposition BJP members stormed the well of the House, demanding an impartial investigation, and terming the killings as “inhuman murders” by the ruling Congress. They demanded that the matter be discussed immediately and Forest Minister Ramalinga Reddy respond to the allegations.
Raising the issue in the Assembly, Leader of Opposition R Ashoka alleged that forest department personnel had killed locals in the forests of Chamarajanagar. “This is a murder committed by the government and an impartial investigation must be conducted,” he said, and questioned why the injured victims were taken to a hospital in Mysuru when a hospital in Chamarajanagar was closer to the spot.
He alleged that the victims appeared to have been shot at point-blank range, while the government was defending it as firing during an encounter. Besides, they were shot in the chest and neck, when forest officials could have shot them in their legs, he said.
Ashoka sought clarity on a fourth person who was reportedly injured in the firing but is said to be absconding. Forest Minister Ramalinga Reddy’s reply did not mention a fourth person. “Where is he now? Has he been kept in a remote place out of fear that he will reveal the truth? Over 5,000 farmers had assembled to protest. If the victims are poachers, why would farmers gather in large numbers,” he said.
The LoP pointed to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay’s social media post calling it a massacre, and that the explanation provided by the Karnataka forest department is unacceptable.
Vijay also demanded a fair investigation into the brutal incident, a high-level investigation committee and appropriate punishment for those responsible, besides all necessary assistance to the families of the victims. “I urge the Karnataka government to take appropriate measures to ensure that no such incident occurs again,’’ he had posted.
Ashoka questioned what Congress leaders have to say to their alliance partner from Tamil Nadu.
In the Council, BJP members raised slogans, forcing Chairman Saleem Ahmed to adjourn the House briefly. When the House resumed in the afternoon, Reddy said the firing was not deliberate and forest personnel had acted in self-defence.
On the statement of families of the deceased that they had entered the forest in search of their cattle, Reddy sought to know why they were carrying country-made guns, ammunition and cooking materials if they had gone to find missing cattle. Congress MLC Shivakumar said the forest department had failed to seize illegal weapons from those living near the forest, strengthen anti-poaching camps and install adequate CCTV cameras.
MLC DS Arun questioned the seven-page reply submitted by the forest minister, stating that it did not mention which forest officer gave the firing order. If the government could not fill vacancies in the forest department, what stopped it from using technology. Body cams should be provided to forest personnel, and the forests geo-fenced to prevent such incidents, he said.
BJP MLC Ravi Kumar alleged that one of the suspected poachers, Mahimadas, who allegedly escaped from a local hospital while undergoing treatment, was untraceable. But he had spoken to district in-charge minister C Puttarangashetty. Did he escape or was he allowed to run away? The minister should clarify, Kumar said.
Stating that the magisterial probe will give a clean chit to the forest officials, Leader of Opposition in the Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy sought a judicial probe. When heated arguments broke out, the chairman adjourned the Council till Tuesday.
BJP MLA Sunil Kumar said Puttarangashetty from Chamarajanagar too had objected to shifting of the victims to Mysuru, and Congress MP Sunil Bose had said the forest staffers’ statement cannot be trusted. “You have encountered farmers for your political gain,’’ he alleged. Congress MLAs slammed BJP for politicking over the tragedy.