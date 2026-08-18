Karnataka forest killings trigger uproar in House; Opposition demands judicial probe

BENGALURU: The killing of three suspected poachers in Hanur wildlife range led to an uproar in the Legislative Assembly and Council on Monday, with Opposition members demanding a judicial probe into the circumstances leading to their death. They also demanded compensation of Rs 50 lakh each to the kin of the deceased.

Opposition BJP members stormed the well of the House, demanding an impartial investigation, and terming the killings as “inhuman murders” by the ruling Congress. They demanded that the matter be discussed immediately and Forest Minister Ramalinga Reddy respond to the allegations.

Raising the issue in the Assembly, Leader of Opposition R Ashoka alleged that forest department personnel had killed locals in the forests of Chamarajanagar. “This is a murder committed by the government and an impartial investigation must be conducted,” he said, and questioned why the injured victims were taken to a hospital in Mysuru when a hospital in Chamarajanagar was closer to the spot.

He alleged that the victims appeared to have been shot at point-blank range, while the government was defending it as firing during an encounter. Besides, they were shot in the chest and neck, when forest officials could have shot them in their legs, he said.

Ashoka sought clarity on a fourth person who was reportedly injured in the firing but is said to be absconding. Forest Minister Ramalinga Reddy’s reply did not mention a fourth person. “Where is he now? Has he been kept in a remote place out of fear that he will reveal the truth? Over 5,000 farmers had assembled to protest. If the victims are poachers, why would farmers gather in large numbers,” he said.

The LoP pointed to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay’s social media post calling it a massacre, and that the explanation provided by the Karnataka forest department is unacceptable.