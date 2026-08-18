Official attempts suicide at Dharwad DC’s office

DHARWAD: A 32-year-old technical supervisor with the Khadi and Village Industries department allegedly attempted suicide by slashing his left wrist on the premises of the deputy commissioner’s office in Dharwad on Monday.

Police identified the officer as Shivaprasad Patil, a resident of Belagavi. He was found unconscious in a pool of blood on the steps leading to the meeting hall at the DC office. Staff members noticed him and alerted the police. Following this, he was rushed to a hospital.

According to officials, Patil was working in Dharwad for the past four years. He had earlier been staying in the city but recently opted to commute from Belagavi.

Nagangouda Patil, the deputy director of Khadi and Village Industries, said Shivaprasad had lunch with him and other staff members on Monday before returning to his chair. He appeared distressed during lunch, he said.

“Later, we noticed that he was not present at his desk. We learnt that he had gone to the DC office for official work. When he did not return and failed to answer his phone, we contacted his brother, following which the incident came to light,” Nagangouda said.

Police reportedly recovered a letter from Shivaprasad’s pocket. Investigators are examining the contents of the letter to ascertain what may have prompted him to take the extreme step. Doctors treating Shivaprasad said his condition is stable.