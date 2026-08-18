Over 1.08 crore voters out of rolls in Karnataka; 25 lakh could face same fate

BENGALURU: Over 1.08 crore voters will be removed from the electoral rolls once the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise ends in Karnataka. Another 25 lakh voters could find their names missing if they don’t provide relevant documents to the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) in the next phase of the exercise.

As of 7 pm on August 17, 1,08,31,945 electors (19.54% of the total electorate of 5.54 crore) were listed under the Absent, Shifted, Dead, Duplicate and Others (ASDDO) category after the house-to-house enumeration process. It was held from June 30 to August 17. Till date, the state has 5,54,32,314 total electors.

Also, 25,14,247 (or 4.54% of the total) are listed under the “no-mapping” category, as per information from the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Karnataka.

CEO Karnataka V Anbukkumar said the house-to-house verification exercise ended on August 17 and the final ASDDO list was updated till 11.59 pm. The draft rolls will be published on August 24, 2026. All those listed under ASDDO and those who did not sign and submit their enumeration forms will not be included in the draft rolls.

He added that those listed under “no-mapping” or anomalies categories will be included in the rolls. They will be served notices, asking them to submit one of the 12 listed documents (refer to box) to the ERO for verification.

Of the total ASDDO, 15,28,985 (2.76%) electors were listed under “untraceable” or “absent” category; 65,61,607 (11.84%) under “permanently shifted”; 16,38,839 (2.96%) “dead”; 7,07,792 (1.28%) “duplicate” or “already enrolled”; and 3,94,722 (0.71%) as “others”, or not wanting to sign the forms.