Poor sports hostel amenities irk Udupi athletes

UDUPI: The district sports hostel near the Ajjarkad Stadium in Udupi is facing criticism for poor upkeep of the infrastructure provided to athletes accommodated there. The hostel has 65 inmates studying in Class 8 to graduation, including 30 girls. They receive free coaching at the Ajjarkad stadium in the morning and evening hours.

The athletes are provided free education in government institutions, sports coaching, accommodation and food. They are provided facilities, including bunker beds, washing machine and hot water, at the hostel. “We are provided nutritious food daily, including mutton, chicken and eggs. But some of the other facilities such as the washing machine, geyser and the roof over the hostel are in poor condition,” said an athlete.

According to the inmates, the tiles on the boys’ hostel roof are broken and rainwater seeps into the building. “One of the old washing machines is out of order and there is a risk of electric shock. Some of the switchboards are also damaged. There is only one geyser, which is not sufficient for all the athletes accommodated there,” said another athlete.