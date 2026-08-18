Seven held on rape, illegal abortion charges in Karnataka's Gadag

GADAG: The Gadag police arrested seven people, including an RMP doctor and a staff nurse, in connection with the alleged rape of a woman and the subsequent illegal abortion of her pregnancy.

The police said two of the accused allegedly raped the woman and after she became pregnant, her pregnancy was allegedly terminated illegally by three accused. All the seven arrested were produced before a court, while the police are searching for others suspected of assisting them. A case was registered at the Gadag Women’s Police Station on July 26 and the investigation is on. The 26-year-old survivor is a resident of SM Krishnanagar in Gadag.

Two more accused allegedly raped her over day, while three persons had illegally induced the abortion. The arrested have been identified as Sikander Bepari, Shabbir, Pradeep Navalekar, Bharat Koravar, Sandeep Navalekar, Nagaraj Kamatar, an RMP doctor, and Rekha Shirahatti, a staff nurse.