SIO representatives meet Minister Madhu Bangarappa, seek teacher recruitment details

BENGALURU: Representatives from the Students Islamic Organisation of India (SIO) met Minister for Primary & Secondary Education Madhu Bangarappa and Additional Chief Secretary (School Education & Literacy) Rashmi Mahesh on Monday and submitted a memorandum regarding alleged omission of linguistic-minority state government schools in the ongoing teacher recruitment.

According to the delegation, recruitment notifications have been issued exclusively for Kannada and English medium schools, while thousands of Urdu, Marathi and Hindi medium government schools across Karnataka have been entirely excluded.

“As per 2024-25 data on school education, the state has 3,934 operational government Urdu-medium schools across lower primary, higher primary, high school and composite levels, in addition to Marathi and Hindi medium institutions. Excluding these schools denies thousands of children their constitutional right to equal and quality education under Article 21A and violates statutory provisions of the Right to Education (RTE) Act, 2009,” the organisation stated.

The representatives added that high school assistant teachers for mathematics have not been recruited. They demanded district-wise, school-wise, subject-wise and medium-wise vacancy details across all linguistic-minority government schools in Karnataka, formal notifications of all eligible Urdu, Marathi and Hindi medium vacancies, issuance of an immediate supplementary notification or corrigendum rectifying omissions before the selection process advances, an Urdu medium option for Paper-2 / subject examinations for candidates applying for Urdu-medium posts, notifying and filling all long-pending high school mathematics vacancies, and granting a special one-time, additional five-year age relaxation for candidates this year.