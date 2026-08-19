Adigas Yatra inks academic contract with Dharwad college

DHARWAD: An academic agreement was signed between Adigas Yatra of Bengaluru and Karnataka Arts College of Dharwad at the Digital Hall of Department of Tourism at Karnataka Arts College. Nagaraj Adigas, Head of Adigas Yatra of Bengaluru, said, “The tourism sector can be further strengthened through collaboration between the government and private organisations”. “Adigas Yatra has been providing dedicated services in the tourism sector for the past 32 years.

The organisation, recognised by the Government of Karnataka, has entered into agreements with various professional institutions and provides students with training, employment opportunities and several other activities and career opportunities.

It was a matter of happiness that Adigas Yatra had associated itself with the Department of Tourism Studies of Karnataka Arts College”, added Nagraj Adigas. Dr Jagadish Kiudanavar, Director of the Department of Tourism Studies, Karnataka Arts College, said that the department provides professional training to students, and hence the department has entered into agreements with government organisations and several hotel industry establ-ishments”.

Dr I C Mulagund, Principal of Karnataka Arts College, said that this is the 24th agreement entered into by the Department of Tourism Studies, and Adigas Yatra has its own unique identity and is known for providing quality servi-ces. Nagaraj Adigas unveiled the website of the Department of Tourism Studies, Karnataka Arts College. Dr Sushma Ma- lali, Dr Kedar, Prof Sandeep Ghorpade, Dr Manali, Dr Prabhakar Kamble and officials of Adigas Yatra were present.