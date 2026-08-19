Ahead of meet with Shah in Chennai, DKS says all southern states must stand united

BENGALURU: Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, who will take part in the Southern Zonal Council meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah at Mahabalipuram near Chennai in Tamil Nadu on Thursday, said here on Tuesday that South Indian states must stand united.

“If the prime minister wants to turn the country into an economic powerhouse, it is only possible if South Indian states, including Karnataka, stand united. The talent and potential we possess is extraordinary,” he said at the Legislative Assembly. “When the prime minister visited Mysuru, I briefed him on what needs to be done for the state’s interest. I brought past historical developments to his attention and highlighted the strength of our local talent pool,” he said.

He informed that Bengaluru has 2.6 million IT professionals and 200,000 foreign passport holders. “Many are running medical colleges, and 13,940 doctors are being trained here annually alongside 100,000 paramedical staff. Where else in India do you find such a talent pool? How should we recognise and support this talent? Both you and I need to think about this. The world is watching Bengaluru. I personally told the prime minister that the country should progress through Bengaluru and Karnataka. To make all this possible, let us work together,” the CM told the House.

“People from the Northeast have settled in Bengaluru. In Hoskote, people from Assam have trained 10,000 young people. We must preserve the state’s wealth. Let us keep politics outside. We must work for the future of the younger generation,” he added.