ASDDO list sees further drop; Karnataka has 4.46 crore electors

BENGALURU: After completing the first phase of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, election officials are now working on the draft electoral roll to be published on August 24.

In the meantime, a last-minute rush by Booth Level Officers (BLOs) and citizens led to a further reduction in the number of electors listed under the Absent, Shifted, Dead, Duplicate and Others (ASDDO) category. According to data from the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Karnataka, the final number of electors listed under ASDDO was 1,07,96,415 on August 18.

The first phase of house-to-house enumeration and digitization exercise ended on August 17. Till 7pm, there were 1,08,31,945 electors, which reduced by 35,530 electors till the list was sealed. Election officials said that with this, the number of electors to be included in the draft electoral roll will now be 4,46,35,899, from the earlier 5,54,32,314 electors.

Officials in the CEO’s office said this change in numbers of electors could be because many forms were pending clearance with BLOs for updating. It could also be because many electors submitted their details to BLOs at the last minute for corrections and revisions.

CEO Karnataka V Anbukkumar said the final ASDDO list was prepared and frozen on August 17, and there will be no more rollbacks or revisions. The draft electoral rolls will be published on August 24. He said that from August 5, when the rollback was announced, till August 17, there have been over 2.41 lakh applications for changes.