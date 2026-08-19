ASDDO list sees further drop; Karnataka has 4.46 crore electors

BENGALURU: After completing the first phase of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, election officials are now working on the draft electoral roll to be published on August 24.
In the meantime, a last-minute rush by Booth Level Officers (BLOs) and citizens led to a further reduction in the number of electors listed under the Absent, Shifted, Dead, Duplicate and Others (ASDDO) category. According to data from the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Karnataka, the final number of electors listed under ASDDO was 1,07,96,415 on August 18.
The first phase of house-to-house enumeration and digitization exercise ended on August 17. Till 7pm, there were 1,08,31,945 electors, which reduced by 35,530 electors till the list was sealed. Election officials said that with this, the number of electors to be included in the draft electoral roll will now be 4,46,35,899, from the earlier 5,54,32,314 electors.
Officials in the CEO’s office said this change in numbers of electors could be because many forms were pending clearance with BLOs for updating. It could also be because many electors submitted their details to BLOs at the last minute for corrections and revisions.
CEO Karnataka V Anbukkumar said the final ASDDO list was prepared and frozen on August 17, and there will be no more rollbacks or revisions. The draft electoral rolls will be published on August 24. He said that from August 5, when the rollback was announced, till August 17, there have been over 2.41 lakh applications for changes.
CEO office said, as on August 18, there were 15,17,056 (2.74 per cent) electors listed under untraceable/ absent category. There were 65,45,721 (11.81 per cent) voters listed under permanently shifted category, 16,39,871 (2.96 per cent) as dead, 7,09,875 (1.28 per cent) as duplicate and 3,83,892 (0.69 per cent) under others, or not willing to sign the form category.
Of the total electors in the state, 43.42 per cent of Bengaluru’s voters were listed under ASDDO category. Officials said the final list with details of all ASDDO electors has been shared with registered political parties and also published on the CEO website. It has also been listed at all election and panchayat offices for the reference of citizens.
Data also showed a total of 4,34,235 electors had filled and submitted Form-6 for new enrolment, and 8,72,673 Form-8 were submitted for corrections till August 18.
Draft electoral roll to be published on August 24 BENGALURU & ASDDO
In Bengaluru, 54.86% of residents are off the electoral rolls
Of total 1,03,88,363 electors in the four districts of Bengaluru, 46,88,744 are under ASDDO
B’luru Central has 8,60,729 (45.54%) electors under ASDDO
B’luru North has 10,52,536 (45.12%)
B’luru Urban listed 17,17,445 (42.71%)