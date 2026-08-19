Karnataka's former education minister BC Nagesh dies

BENGALURU: Former Karnataka Education Minister BC Nagesh passed away on Tuesday after a prolonged illness. He was 67 years old. Nagesh was a two-time MLA from the Tiptur constituency.

An electrical engineering graduate from BMS College of engineering, he was active in ABVP during his student days, before joining the BJP in 1984. He was widely known for his contributions to the education sector as Primary Education Minister. Chief Minister DK Shivakumar condoled the death of Nagesh.

“Known for his simplicity, Nagesh was close to everyone. He was known for his straightforward conduct and speech. He made his own mark in public life and interacted warmly with people. His services as an MLA and Education Minister will be remembered,” CM said in his condolence message.

He said Nagesh had special concern towards education. Condolences poured in from leaders across parties. Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy lauded Nagesh and said he brought in many commendable works as primary education minister.