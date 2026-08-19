Frozen Memories photo exhibition at Parishath

BENGALURU: The Photojournalists’ Association of Bangalore (PJAB) is organising a special photo exhibition titled ‘Frozen Memories 2025–26: Capturing Moments, Preserving Memories’, showcasing around 125 photographs captured by media photographers, at Chitrakala Parishath on Wednesday.

The exhibition will be inaugurated by Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and Deputy Chief Minister Dr G Parameshwara. Actress Ragini Dwivedi, Information Department Director Anuchet and Chitrakala Parishath president BL Shankar will attend the inaugural function.

The exhibition brings together some of the finest photographs captured by professional photojournalists, offering visitors an opportunity to witness powerful moments from society, culture, nature, public life and everyday human experiences through the lens of the media, said Mohan Kumar BN, the president of PJAB.