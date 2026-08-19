HD Kumaraswamy challenges Congress for open debate

BENGALURU: Responding to the Congress claim that the Bidadi Township and NICE projects were conceived by Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy and former prime minister HD Deve Gowda, Kumaraswamy challenged Congress leaders to an open discussion on the projects.

“Congress leaders have raised questions about the origins of these projects. I am ready to sit across the table and discuss everything,” he said, addressing thousands of Bidadi farmers and JDS supporters at a protest organised by the JDS youth wing against the Bidadi Integrated Township and AI City, planned over 7,000 acres, and the government’s land acquisition process.

Kumaraswamy accused the state government of acting in the interests of private parties and alleged that the Bidadi Township and NICE projects were being used to target land worth thousands of crores. He also alleged that the government was now attempting to gain control of the NICE project through indirect means.

“You have already taken control of NICE land. Now you are creating benami companies and attempting to take over the entire project. At the same time, you are seeking to acquire fertile land belonging to farmers in Bidadi,” he alleged. He claimed that 70 acres of kharab land allotted to Eagleton Resort was compensated at Rs 12 crore per acre, but the government was offering only Rs 3 crore per acre for fertile agricultural land of Bidadi farmers.