Karnataka HC says no to prosecution to cross-examine victim’s mother

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court dismissed the petition filed by the state government challenging the order passed by the sessions court rejecting the permission to the prosecution to cross-examine its own witness, who is the mother of the deceased in the Renukaswamy murder case involving actor Darshan and 16 other accused.

“A stray statement cannot be metamorphosed into hostility, nor can an unguarded answer become a passport for the prosecution to cross-examine its own witness”, said the court while upholding the order passed by the sessions court.

Justice M Nagaprasanna pronounced the order rejecting the petition filed by the state challenging the order dated January 17, 2026, passed by the LVI Additional Civil and Sessions Court rejecting the request made by the prosecution to permit cross-examination of Renukaswamy’s mother under Section 154 of the Indian Evidence Act.

The oral request was made by the special public prosecutor (SPP) P Prasanna Kumar before the sessions court after she said to have deposed contrary to the material available on record and to the aspects deposed in the examination-in-chief. But it was rejected by the sessions court on the ground that prosecution cannot be permitted to cross-examine the witness without turning hostile.

SPP contended that the mother of the deceased deposed during the cross-examination that the police had identified the body of her son based upon his ID card, but there was no ID. Also, the tower location or the call detail records indicated that she contacted her son with a mobile phone number, which she denies.