Karnataka officials received Rs 9.65 lakh festival bonus despite being ineligible; government seeks probe

SHIVAMOGGA: Three officials from the revenue department in the district, including an assistant commissioner and a tahsildar, received a total of Rs 9.65 lakh as temple festival bonuses despite not being eligible for the payments, the state government has told to the Legislative Assembly.

The government said the payments came into flash following a report submitted by the deputy commissioner on July 24. The officials identified were Shivamogga Assistant Commissioner N G Satyanarayana, who received Rs 2.84 lakh; Thirthahalli tahsildar S Ranjith, who received Rs 4.25 lakh; and Deepak S, a second division assistant handling Muzrai matters at the Thirthahalli tahsildar's office, who received Rs 2.55 lakh.

The disclosure was made in a written reply to an unstarred question raised by Thirthahalli MLA Araga Jnanendra in the Assembly. The reply was issued by Minister for Muzrai K S Basavanthappa.

Under Section 36 of the Karnataka Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowments Act, 1997, temple employees can draw salaries and allowances from temple funds after the temple's budget is approved, the government said. A government order issued on May 7, 2015, had also permitted employees working during temple fairs, festivals and special religious occasions at notified Hindu religious institutions to receive a monthly salary as a festival bonus. The order extended the benefit to government officials and employees and temple staff deputed to other offices.