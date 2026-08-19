Opposition intensifies ‘Drop Nagendra’ campaign, disrupts Council proceedings for second day

BENGALURU: Opposition BJP disrupted the Legislative Council proceedings for the second day on Tuesday seeking minister B Nagendra’s resignation over the alleged scam in the Valmiki corporation.

Leader of Opposition in the Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy demanded that Nagendra, who is allegedly involved in the Rs 187-crore scam, be removed from the cabinet.

Leader of the House Yathindra Siddaramaiah said the government is ready to respond to the Opposition’s demand if it allows a debate on the issue.

The Opposition members, however, raised slogans and displayed placards, alleging that the scam money had reached some top Congress leaders.

Rebuffing the Opposition’s allegation, Yathindra said there had been no such loot. When ruling and Opposition benches continued sloganeering, the Council was adjourned.

Question Hour

Amid the Opposition protest, the Council proceeded with Question Hour and Zero Hour.

The government informed the Council that 30,01,169 farmers have outstanding short-term crop loans amounting to Rs 25,180.77 crore from primary agricultural credit cooperative societies and district central cooperative banks as of July 31.

Belagavi has the highest number of borrowers with 4,96,354 farmers owing Rs 3,783.31 crore, while Bengaluru Urban has the lowest of 10,123 farmers owing Rs 145.20 crore. As many as 3,06,215 farmers have outstanding medium and long-term farm loans amounting to Rs 5,847.81 crore.

The government said short-term crop-loan recovery stood at 96.67% in 2025-26, while recovery of medium and long-term loans stood at 95.47% and 96.87%, respectively. Farmers are eligible for zero interest on crop loans up to Rs 5 lakh if repaid within a year, supported by 6% state interest subsidy and 3% central incentive.

On the request for loan waiver, Cooperation Minister Lakshman Savadi said the CM has to take a decision on it. He promised to convene a meeting to address complaints regarding non-availability of loans.