Spare pillar of milk co-operative building collapses on playing kids; boy dies

TUMAKURU: A 10-year-old schoolboy died when a cement pillar of the building of a milk producers’ cooperative society collapsed on him at Belagihalli in Chikkanayakanahalli taluk on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Dhanush, a Class IV student of the government primary school at Belagihalli. Dhanush and some of his classmates were playing near the society building when the pillar collapsed on him. Dhanush, who suffered head injuries, died on the spot. His classmates, however, escaped unhurt.

The building had three pillars supporting its front portion. However, based on the advice of a vastu consultant, an additional pillar was built without proper foundation and iron reinforcement.

This pillar collapsed when children were playing near it in the morning. Former minister JC Madhuswamy, tahsildar Mamatha, block education officer Kantaraj, Tumakuru Milk Union (TUMUL) director Shivaprakash, Superintendent of Police Ashok KV and Child Rights Commission director Satyanarayana Shetty visited the spot.

TUMUL senior manager Thimmaiah said the milk union will provide compensation to Dhanush’s parents Anandamurthy and Nimita of Mattighatta.