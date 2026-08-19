VIP or ordinary, no special treatment in jails, says Priyank Kharge

BENGALURU: Home Minister Priyank Kharge denied allegations of “VIP treatment” to former MP Prajwal Revanna or any other prisoner at Bengaluru’s Parappana Agrahara Central Prison. He said prisoners are not categorised as VIPs or ordinary.

Responding to a question raised by Yeshwanthpur MLA ST Somashekar, Kharge said prisoners in the state are categorised alphabetically for security and administrative purposes and there are no separate arrangements for VIP prisoners.

Somashekar had questioned the government on allegations of VIP treatment to prisoners at the central prison, particularly regarding Prajwal. He sought clarification on reports of Prajwal using a mobile phone inside the prison and asked whether the seized phone had been examined and what it contained.

Explaining the Central Crime Branch (CCB)’s surprise inspection on August 11, Kharge informed the House that the officers found a smartphone with a SIM card, a mobile charger, a diary and a black pendrive from Prajwal. A case has been registered at Parappana Agrahara Police Station under Crime No. 319/2026 in connection with the recovery of the prohibited items on the same day. He also added that prisoners are treated as per the Karnataka Prisons and Correctional Services manual.

Kharge said the seized mobile phone and other items are currently in police custody and the contents of the phone have not yet been examined. He said three prison officials -- Assistant Superintendent Eeranna Rangapur, jailor Rajesh Dharmatti and warden Mahesh Sajjan -- were suspended for dereliction of duty following the recovery of the prohibited items.

He informed the House that Deputy Inspector General of Police (Prisons and Correctional Services) Jinendra Khanagavi has been directed to conduct an inquiry and submit a comprehensive report.