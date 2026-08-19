VIP or ordinary, no special treatment in jails, says Priyank Kharge

BENGALURU: Home Minister Priyank Kharge denied allegations of “VIP treatment” to former MP Prajwal Revanna or any other prisoner at Bengaluru’s Parappana Agrahara Central Prison. He said prisoners are not categorised as VIPs or ordinary.
Responding to a question raised by Yeshwanthpur MLA ST Somashekar, Kharge said prisoners in the state are categorised alphabetically for security and administrative purposes and there are no separate arrangements for VIP prisoners.
Somashekar had questioned the government on allegations of VIP treatment to prisoners at the central prison, particularly regarding Prajwal. He sought clarification on reports of Prajwal using a mobile phone inside the prison and asked whether the seized phone had been examined and what it contained.
Explaining the Central Crime Branch (CCB)’s surprise inspection on August 11, Kharge informed the House that the officers found a smartphone with a SIM card, a mobile charger, a diary and a black pendrive from Prajwal. A case has been registered at Parappana Agrahara Police Station under Crime No. 319/2026 in connection with the recovery of the prohibited items on the same day. He also added that prisoners are treated as per the Karnataka Prisons and Correctional Services manual.
Kharge said the seized mobile phone and other items are currently in police custody and the contents of the phone have not yet been examined. He said three prison officials -- Assistant Superintendent Eeranna Rangapur, jailor Rajesh Dharmatti and warden Mahesh Sajjan -- were suspended for dereliction of duty following the recovery of the prohibited items.
He informed the House that Deputy Inspector General of Police (Prisons and Correctional Services) Jinendra Khanagavi has been directed to conduct an inquiry and submit a comprehensive report.
KSCW CHAIRPERSON VISITS CENTRAL PRISON, REVIEWS CONDITIONS
Bengaluru: Chairperson of the Karnataka State Commission for Women (KSCW), Dr Nagalakshmi Chowdhary, visited the Bengaluru Central Prison at Parappana Agrahara on Tuesday to review the condition, facilities, grievances, and concerns of women inmates.
She interacted with women inmates and inspected the kitchen, food quality, drinking water, sanitation, medical and psychiatric services, childcare arrangements, and other basic facilities. She also tasted the mudde, rice and sambar served to inmates to check the quality of the food, and instructed officials to consistently maintain food quality and hygiene.
She visited the school and skill development training centres within the prison and commended the arrangements made for the education of children of women inmates from various states and countries. She stated that greater priority must be given to education and skill development programmes that support the rehabilitation of inmates. She personally reviewed complaints regarding alleged irregularities within the prison and sought information from concerned officials.