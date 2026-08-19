Woman, lover held for killing husband, son in Chikkabanavara

BENGALURU: The mysterious death of a 35-year-old man and his five-year-old son at their house in Chikkabanavara has reportedly been solved with the arrest of his wife and her paramour.

Her illicit relationship is said to be the reason behind the murders.

The woman, Harini, called her boyfriend Vinay Kumar to her house on 9th Cross in Gutte Basaveshwara Layout and they killed Abhinandan, hitting him with a ladle. Her son Yaduveer, who got up, was smothered to death with a pillow fearing that he would be a witness to the murder.

Harini then washed the blood-stained clothes of Abhinandan. She had also switched off the CCTV camera at her house when Vinay came.

After the murder, on Monday morning, she called the police control room and complained about the deaths. After she was detained by the police, Harini confessed to the murders.