22-year-old woman found dead in well in Karnataka's Raichur; rape, murder suspected

RAICHUR: The body of a Dalit young woman was found in a well in Hokrani village of Sirwar taluk in Raichur on Thursday. It is suspected that she was raped and murdered.

The deceased has been identified as Ashwini Timmareddy (22) of Hokrani village.

According to her family, Ashwini went out to defecate on Wednesday evening but did not return. After searching for her, the family found her body in a well on Thursday morning.

Upon information, Sirwar police personnels visited the spot and started an investigation.

The police said it is suspected that the assailants killed her and threw her into the well.

A case has been registered at police station.