428 of 440 first-grade colleges have no principals in Karnataka

BENGALURU: As many as 428 of Karnataka’s 440 government first grade colleges are functioning without principals, Higher Education Minister Basavaraj Rayareddy told the Council on Wednesday. He was responding to a calling attention motion by MLC K Abdul Jabbar, who sought a grant to establish a new government first grade college with adequate infrastructure in the Davanagere South.

The minister said the vacancies were being filled in phases. However, the government’s response stated that the existing colleges would be prioritised for strengthening their infrastructure rather than immediately establishing new institutions.

Davanagere district has 19 degree colleges under the department’s jurisdiction, including 11 government first grade colleges and eight private aided degree colleges. The government said students from Davanagere South could avail themselves of these institutions, which have basic infrastructure facilities.

Jabbar urged the government to establish a new college in the constituency to improve access to higher education and increase the enrolment rate. Rayareddy said the government was taking steps, as per the rules, to establish eight new government first grade/residential degree colleges announced in the 2026-27 budget.

He said the proposal for establishing a new government first grade college in Davanagere would be reviewed and appropriate action taken.

The government is also examining the reconstitution of a five-member committee constituted to consider proposals for new colleges.