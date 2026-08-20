Consumers can soon check for IndiCof logo before purchasing Indian coffee

BENGALURU: Consumers will soon be able to check for the Indian standard logo for Indian grown coffee before purchasing it. The Coffee Board of India, which released the standard logo, IndiCof, last year, is now extensively working on expanding it across all sectors and stakeholders.
Coffee Board of India (CBI) Secretary Kurma Rao M said on Wednesday that while there are international coffee standards, it was for the first time that India had released its own set of standards for Indian coffee, called IndiCof.
“This will take care of the entire coffee and the value chain. Since Indian coffee is unique and shade grown, there is a need for separate standards at each level covering production to sales.”
The set of standards was released last year, taking care of certification, the cost factor, sustainability, supply and value chain based on the Indian market, as well as Indian climatic and geographic conditions, and is different from international standards. “Now work on implementing them is being done,” Rao said.
He added that, presently, the standards for coffee production are being followed and work on the processing sector is underway.
Following this, a steering committee will be formulated, which will set the timelines for all stakeholders to follow, including the logo for consumers to look out for while purchasing coffee. The exercise for the processing sector will be completed within the next few months, he said.
He was speaking on the sidelines of the announcement of the India International Coffee Festival, organised by the CBI and Specialty Coffee Association of India, scheduled to be held from February 26 to 28 in Bengaluru, where international and domestic coffee growers, marketing companies and other stakeholders will participate.
Speaking on exports, Rao said that during the 2021-22 financial year, for the first time, export sales had touched USD 1 billion. In the last five years, it has continued to rise and in 2025-26, it was USD 2.083 billion.
There has also been a rise in value-added products during the same period, from 29% to 39%. He added that in the last four months, the export volume had also increased by 24%.
Explaining the current year’s export performance from April to July 2025-26, Rao said it was USD 765 million, which increased to USD 855 million in April-July 2026-27, showing an 11.82% rise.
The area of production has also increased by 7.5% in the last five years, from 3,47,000 tonnes in 2021-22 to 3,73,000 tonnes in 2025-26.
Pertaining to the post blossom period, with a 40% rainfall deficit, Rao said they had projected the production to be 4.04 lakh metric tonnes for 2026-27.
Rao said recent reports also showed a rise in domestic coffee consumption compared to exports. Further, to increase the sales, promotion and marketing of coffee, the Union government had undertaken a study in five countries, China, Germany, Canada, Chile and Algeria.