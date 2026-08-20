Consumers can soon check for IndiCof logo before purchasing Indian coffee

BENGALURU: Consumers will soon be able to check for the Indian standard logo for Indian grown coffee before purchasing it. The Coffee Board of India, which released the standard logo, IndiCof, last year, is now extensively working on expanding it across all sectors and stakeholders.

Coffee Board of India (CBI) Secretary Kurma Rao M said on Wednesday that while there are international coffee standards, it was for the first time that India had released its own set of standards for Indian coffee, called IndiCof.

“This will take care of the entire coffee and the value chain. Since Indian coffee is unique and shade grown, there is a need for separate standards at each level covering production to sales.”

The set of standards was released last year, taking care of certification, the cost factor, sustainability, supply and value chain based on the Indian market, as well as Indian climatic and geographic conditions, and is different from international standards. “Now work on implementing them is being done,” Rao said.

He added that, presently, the standards for coffee production are being followed and work on the processing sector is underway.

Following this, a steering committee will be formulated, which will set the timelines for all stakeholders to follow, including the logo for consumers to look out for while purchasing coffee. The exercise for the processing sector will be completed within the next few months, he said.