Government school students suffer as teachers remain on SIR duty

BENGALURU: With teachers from government schools in Karnataka still involved in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) duty even after the August 17 deadline, students at these schools are currently facing the consequences of a severe staff crunch. For about two months now, the teachers who are not on SIR duty, have been forced to teach beyond their allotted subjects with even headmasters pitching in occasionally.

“The SIR exercise involving booth level officers, many of whom are school and anganwadi teachers, started in March. Their work would have been completed within one month, but they have to continue till August 17 because of two extensions to the exercise. The role of BLOs will continue till October 22, when the final stage of claims and objections ends. Not all of them are teachers, however,” said an Election Commission of India official.

Merina Flora, a schoolteacher busy with the SIR duty, said, “There is a lot of pressure on us, but we have to complete our duty. The school has hired some guest teachers as about half of the teachers, including me, are out on SIR duty.”

Nagarathna P, who teaches Kannada at a government school in Bengaluru, was formerly a booth level officer (BLO). She said, “The workload has increased incredibly. I am surrounded by students at all times. It is a very difficult situation.”

A significant number of teachers that TNIE spoke to, especially those who were on SIR duty, were tight-lipped not only about their concerns and situations, but also of their colleagues who have to pitch in for them.

Suresh K, the headmaster at a government school on Sarjapur Main Road, said the only reason his school is functioning is because two non-profit organisations working with the school have deployed 25-27 teachers.