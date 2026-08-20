House remembers Karnataka's former education minister BC Nagesh

BENGALURU: Members of both the Legislative Assembly and Council paid their tributes to former education minister BC Nagesh, who passed away in Bengaluru on Tuesday night.

Health Minister UT Khader, who paid condolences in the Assembly, said it was during Nagesh’s time that the government took up constructing new classrooms to government schools across the state. He allotted certain new classroom buildings to each Assembly constituency depending on the demand, he said.

State BJP president BY Vijayendra said Nagesh began his public life as an ordinary worker, serving full-time with the ABVP and RSS before entering politics. He earned respect for his simplicity, courtesy and commitment. “Nagesh maintained cordial relations across party lines and played a key role in strengthening the education sector, particularly after the Covid pandemic, by promoting skill development, creativity and talent among students,’’ he said.

In the Upper House, the members remembered him for his simplicity and the strong connections he shared with grassroots workers.

DCM Dr G Parameshwara said that Nagesh, despite being from an affluent family and becoming a minister, lived a common man’s life. He also remembered how Nagesh tried to convince him to join BJP when he lost elections from Madhugiri Assembly constituency in 1994.