Illegal 50:50 site allotments in MDA cancelled, says Yathindra

MYSURU: The Karnataka government has ordered the immediate cancellation of all 50:50 alternative site allotments made by the Mysuru Development Authority (MDA) in violation of its March 14, 2023, directions, Urban Development Minister Dr Yathindra Siddaramaiah said on Wednesday.

The decision is based on the recommendations of the single-member inquiry panel and the report submitted by a high-level technical committee. According to the government order issued on August 19, the MDA chairman and concerned local bodies have been directed to initiate action against allotments made in violation of the government’s directions issued on March 14, 2023.

The government has directed all 50:50 alternative site allotment orders issued in violation of the March 14, 2023 directions be cancelled. In cases where sale deeds for such sites have already been registered with the Sub-Registrar, the MDA has been instructed to file civil suits seeking cancellation of the registered sale deeds