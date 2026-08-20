Karnataka assembly takes up Bill to give more power to apartment owners

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Apartment (Ownership and Management) Bill, 2026, was tabled in the Legislative Assembly on Wednesday amid continuous uproar by the opposition BJP members demanding the resignation of Planning and Statistics Minister B Nagendra over the alleged ST Corporation scam.

The proposed legislation seeks to consolidate the state’s laws governing apartment ownership and management, recognise apartments as heritable and transferable immovable property, and establish a statutory framework for the management of apartment projects and common areas.

The Bill proposes to repeal the Karnataka Ownership of Flats Act, 1972 and the Karnataka Apartment Ownership Act, 1972, while protecting rights, liabilities and proceedings arising under the existing laws.

The legislation will apply to projects comprising more than eight apartments, including certain villa projects. It excludes government buildings, properties retained under single ownership and certain plotted or villa developments where individual sites are conveyed to purchasers and civic amenities are handed over to the local authority.

The proposed KAOMA framework provides for collective ownership and statutory self-governance by apartment owners, while defining the responsibilities of promoters and associations. It also seeks to protect common areas and development rights, regulate maintenance and redevelopment, and provide a dedicated mechanism for dispute resolution and enforcement.

Among the key provisions, an apartment owner will have exclusive ownership and possession of the apartment along with a proportionate, undivided and non-exclusive interest in the project land and common areas.

The Bill also provides that future development potential arising from changes in Floor Space Index (FSI), Floor Area Ratio (FAR), zoning or planning regulations will belong collectively to apartment owners, rather than automatically vesting with the promoter.

The proposed legislation provides for stringent penalties for defaulting promoters.