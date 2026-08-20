Karnataka government school students suffer as teachers remain on SIR duty

BENGALURU: With teachers employed at government schools in Bengaluru – and the rest of Karnataka – still embroiled in Special Intensive Revision (SIR) duty even after the August 17 deadline, the students at the schools are currently facing the consequences of a severe staff crunch. For about two months now, due to the aforementioned SIR duty, teachers have been forced to teach beyond their allotted subjects with even headmasters having to to pitch in occasionally, worsening what is already a concerning median student to teacher ratio at the state’s government schools.

“For the SIR exercise the BLOs, involving school teachers and anganwadi teachers, the process was started from March. The work of the BLOs would have been completed within one month, but due to two extensions in this exercise, they were extensively roped in till August 17. The active role of the BLOs will continue till October 22, till the final stage of claims and objections ends. Not all of them are teachers, however,” said an Election Commission of India (ECI) official.

Merina Flora, a schoolteacher, is busy with SIR duty at the time of writing. “There is a lot of pressure on us, but we have to complete our duty. The school has employed some guest teachers, since about half of the teachers, including me, are out conducting the SIR,” she said.

Nagarathna P, who teaches Kannada at a government school, was formerly a booth level officer (BLO). “The workload has increased incredibly. I am, at all times, surrounded by students. It is a very difficult situation,” she said.

It is to be noted that a significant number of teachers that TNIE spoke to, especially those who were on SIR duty, maintained a conspicuous tight-lippedness not only about about their concerns and situations, but also those of the colleagues they had left behind, who were carrying the former’s workloads.