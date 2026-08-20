Karnataka HC asks GBA not to rush and evict KR Market vendors

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court asked the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) not to dispossess the members of the petitioner, Sri Krishna Rajendra Foot Path Vegetable and General Merchants Association, from doing business for now in the open space of KR Market with a condition that they should not erect temporary or permanent structures, till the Street Vending Committee (SVC) examine their pleas for considering to accommodate them by issuing a certificate.
The court also said that the GBA authorities should ensure minimum obstruction to access in the ingress and egress and the open space around the quadrangle market and vehicular movement like fire extinguishing vehicles, ambulances and loading and unloading vehicles instead of evicting the petitioners completely till the process is completed by the SVC.
Justice BM Shyam Prasad passed the order on Wednesday while disposing of the petition filed by Sri Krishna Rajendra Foot Path Vegetable and General Merchants Association.
On the hearing held on August 6, the court called upon the Joint Commissioner of Bengaluru City Central Corporation to file a report on whether the members of the petitioner occupy any area within the KR Market or a footpath and if they are occupying any area of the footpath, the circumstances under which they could be relocated or asked to cease their business.
However, on behalf of the Joint Commissioner, the Assistant Revenue Officer, in order to refute the rights of the petitioner, contended that none of the members of the petitioner association has been issued the Street Vending Certificate as contemplated under the relevant law and also the petitioner represents those who occupy areas/access marked for vehicular movement including ambulances and fire extinguishing vehicles.
The petitioner’s counsel then sought reasonable time for the petitioners to relocate rather than permit a complete and abrupt destruction of their livelihood. After hearing them, the court called upon the authorities not to take any precipitous action until the next date of hearing, with a note that members of the association shall not in any manner obstruct the officials of the GBA from responding to a critical situation.