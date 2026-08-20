Karnataka HC asks GBA not to rush and evict KR Market vendors

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court asked the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) not to dispossess the members of the petitioner, Sri Krishna Rajendra Foot Path Vegetable and General Merchants Association, from doing business for now in the open space of KR Market with a condition that they should not erect temporary or permanent structures, till the Street Vending Committee (SVC) examine their pleas for considering to accommodate them by issuing a certificate.

The court also said that the GBA authorities should ensure minimum obstruction to access in the ingress and egress and the open space around the quadrangle market and vehicular movement like fire extinguishing vehicles, ambulances and loading and unloading vehicles instead of evicting the petitioners completely till the process is completed by the SVC.

Justice BM Shyam Prasad passed the order on Wednesday while disposing of the petition filed by Sri Krishna Rajendra Foot Path Vegetable and General Merchants Association.

On the hearing held on August 6, the court called upon the Joint Commissioner of Bengaluru City Central Corporation to file a report on whether the members of the petitioner occupy any area within the KR Market or a footpath and if they are occupying any area of the footpath, the circumstances under which they could be relocated or asked to cease their business.