Karnataka legislators frustrated as opposition protests continue

BENGALURU: Several legislators voiced their frustration as disruptions by opposition in the Assembly and Council stretched into yet another day.

KPCC president BK Hariprasad said, “If you want to protest, please protest, but don’t disrupt democracy non-stop.” Many legislators who rose to speak complained of irritation as they were stopped by shouts and screams from the other side. Sources said that at the Business Advisory Committee meeting, CM DK Shivakumar pleaded with the opposition to allow the House to continue.

He reportedly said, “There are important issues to be discussed. Any number of BJP members can speak about the Nagendra issue. Bring a notice and we are prepared to discuss it.” Although many legislators were surprised and shocked on day one, several others said the feeling has since shifted to numbness mixed with growing irritation.

Former parliamentary affairs minister HK Patil said, “Running the House costs crores of rupees, and wasting precious resources is unfortunate.” MLC K Shivakumar said, “There are so many important issues to be discussed. All legislature members are upset with this non-stop protest.”