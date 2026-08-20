Karnataka SIR: Notices to be served to over 43 lakh citizens 

Data also showed, 67.45lakh notices were issued to electors in Delhi, 12.56lakh in Hyderabad, 9.01lakh in Chennai, Lucknow-8.99lakh, Kolkotta north-2.60lakh and Kolkotta south-2.05 lakh.

The next step after house-to-house enumeration forms distribution and digitization exercise is publishing draft electoral rolls. It will be done on August 24, 2026. Following this, the period of filing claims and objections will bbe held from August 24-September 23, 2026.

Along with disposal of claims and objections from August 24-October 22, 2026. During this period, electors listed under no-mapping and anomalies categories will be published in their respective polling stations, panchayat offices, ward offices and other respective election offices, officials in the CEO office said.

"The Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) give the notice to Booth Level Officer (BLO), who will inturn give to electors at their residences. It will include the date, time and location where the voter has to to appear for verification. The notice will also have a scanner which voters can use to upload forms online. Depending upon the type of anomaly, the list of documents required will be specified. Two documents apart from Aadhaar will be sought for, to establish identity, citizenship and residency. The BLOs will start handing over notices from August 31," the official said.

Only two notices will be served, failing which they will be removed from the rolls and they have to fill Form-6 for inclusion. Electors have to visit the listed office in person along with hard copies of the documents for verification. Admitting to voters' hardship and inconvenience, election official said, "It is required for photographs need to be taken at every step when notice is served by BLO, when voter visits ERO office and when documents are submitted. All these photographs and information is uploaded on the BLO Apps for CEO office documentation. The voter is also required to sign the attendance and documentation register," the official said.

As per ECI directions one officer will handle only 150 notices per day, that is 2.8 minutes per notice. Also, as per orders all no-mapping documents submitted by voters will be verified by the District Election Officer (DEO) before they are approved and uploaded, the official said.

From August 17,2024, the CEO reverified the Absent, Shifted, Dead, Duplicate and Others (ASDDO) list comprising 1,07,96,415 citizens and anomalies and no-mapping lists before sharing it with all registered political parties.

During this period, additional Assistant Electoral Registration Officer (AEROs) were also roped in for the SIR exercise and trained. The election official said, the AEROs will visit the houses of those who were served notices, the polling stations for clearing doubts and document verification. Also, during this period 15 polling stations were merged and 1,826 polling stations were added, taking the number of polling stations in Karnataka from 59,050 to 60,925.

ECI data showed, Bihar has 65.64lakh ASDDO, Gujarat-73.73lakh, Kerala-24.08lakh, Madhya Pradesh-42.74lakh, Tamil Nadu-97.37lakh, Uttar Pradesh-2.88crore, West Bengal-58.28lakh and Odisha-20.12lakh.

ECI data showed, Bihar has 65.64lakh ASDDO, Gujarat-73.73lakh, Kerala-24.08 lakh, Madhya Pradesh-42.74lakh, Tamil Nadu-97.37 lakh, Uttar Pradesh-2.88crore, West Bengal-58.28lakh and Odisha-20.12lakh.