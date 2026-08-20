KERC seeks objections, suggestions on ESR

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC) has sought suggestions and objections from consumers and all stakeholders on the draft Electricity Supply Regulations (ESR), which was recently published on its website.

According to KERC officials, the draft simplifies the methods of obtaining connections, distribution, application for licences and certification. It also ensures transparency in the entire process, which is essential to ensure professionalism.

Listing some details, KERC Chairman V Ravi Kumar said the distribution companies (ESCOMs) will have to share details of power interruptions and their duration in the bills. This will, however, be visible only to those having the new smart meters.

Also, consumers and ESCOMs will no longer have to sign a separate agreement while applying for electricity connections. It will all be included in one application itself. This will save time and reduce the number of processes involved.

Also, the state government order on self attestation in applications by consumers seeking power connections up to 150 KV has been incorporated into this draft, he said.

He added that detailed regulations for the production and distribution of power for all energy companies have been laid out in the draft.

The draft has also been prepared following the directions and guidelines laid down by the Ministry of Power and the Central Government's power generation and distribution plan. The draft is also a compilation of the Conditions for Supply Order of 2006 and the 12 amendments that were released subsequently.

The draft has also listed the directions to be followed by consumers seeking multiple connections in a premises under low tension supply, along with the load details. KERC officials said this is essential for residential and smaller commercial establishments. The draft also lists in detail the procedures to be followed for electric vehicles and charging stations.