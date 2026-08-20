Over 25,000 rowdy sheets closed in Karnataka in 3.5 years; Kalaburagi, Hubballi-Dharwad see biggest drop

MANGALURU: Karnataka closed 25,299 rowdy sheets over the last three-and-a-half years—more than double the 10,665 rowdy sheets opened during the same period.

The figures were disclosed by Home Minister Priyank Kharge in reply to an unstarred question by Byndoor MLA Gururaj Shetty Gantiholi during the legislature session.

According to the reply, 4,083 rowdy sheets were opened in 2023, while 11,676 were closed. The number of new rowdy sheets fell to 2,518 in 2024, 2,437 in 2025, and 1,627 till July 31, 2026. During the same period, 5,243, 6,426 and 1,954 rowdy sheets were closed respectively.

The number of active rowdy sheeters in Karnataka also declined from 47,054 in 2023 to 42,715 in 2024, 38,279 in 2025, and 37,243 as of July 31, 2026.

Among police jurisdictions, Hubballi-Dharwad City recorded the sharpest decline, from 2,281 rowdy sheeters in 2023 to 763 in 2026, followed by Kalaburagi Rural (2,215 to 1,241), Mandya (1,841 to 966), Davanagere (1,164 to 471), KGF (1,068 to 496), Dakshina Kannada (1,111 to 569), Udupi (1,154 to 673), Bengaluru City (7,320 to 6,952) and Kalaburagi City (1,498 to 1,180).

However, the number of active rowdy sheeters increased in a few jurisdictions, including Hassan (1,416 to 1,625), Tumakuru (809 to 938), Gadag (514 to 525) and Dharwad (268 to 280), while most other districts recorded only marginal changes.

In 2026, as many as 265 rowdy sheets were opened in Hubballi-Dharwad compared to the closure of 830, while in Kalburgi rural district just four were opened while 318 were closed and in KGF 18 were opened and 190 closed.

Kharge said the state follows Order No. 1059 of the Karnataka Police Manual and the guidelines issued by the High Court for opening, reviewing and closing rowdy sheets. A rowdy sheet can be opened only against persons involved in activities disturbing public peace, repeated serious offences such as murder, attempt to murder, extortion or kidnapping, or other unlawful activities including intimidation and communal violence. It also requires at least two serious FIRs or charge sheets, and written approval from the DySP or Assistant Commissioner of Police.

The minister said rowdy sheets are reviewed once every year by Assistant Commissioners of Police or Deputy Superintendents of Police. A rowdy sheet may be closed if the individual maintains good conduct and is not involved in any offence for 10 years, is acquitted by a court, becomes incapable of criminal activity due to old age or serious illness, or dies. Closed rowdy sheets are retained as dormant files and can be reactivated if the person is again found involved in unlawful activities.